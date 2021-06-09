Channel 5 look into the horrid world of Fred and Rose West in two part series

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 9.

Hope is playing up with Alina, running out into the road in front of a car to scare her. But what will Hope’s version of events be when Fiz approaches?

Fiz tells Tyrone she has to put the girls’ safety first and he’s not to see them again until there’s a proper consent order in place. Fiz reels as Tyrone points out that Ruby’s his daughter, not hers.

Meanwhile, when Aadi pokes fun at Dev’s non-existent love life, Bernie comes to his rescue and soon finds herself on a ‘pretend date’ with Dev. Later, Dev invites Bernie back to No.7 to continue their charade.

Elsewhere, Nina confides in Asha that she can’t stop blaming herself for Seb’s death.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Mandy urges Jimmy to fight for his marriage.

Meanwhile, Meena intercepts Charles outside the church to sow doubt in his mind about being with Andrea.

Elsewhere, Gabby is annoyed.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mandy demands to know exactly what went on between Nancy and Darren before his accident. She has a shocking announcement, which is a huge blow for Nancy.

Later, Darren takes a turn for the worse.

Meanwhile, it’s panic stations for Grace and Felix as Fergus’s scheming looks to be paying off.

Elsewhere, Courtney reminds Juliet and Peri that it’s Sid’s birthday tomorrow. Peri notices a text from Juliet’s mum on her phone.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid’s manager Jenny calls him into the office, noting that she has smelt booze on him. Sid offers to take a breathalyser test. Humiliated Sid retreats home and licks his wounds.

Later, Bear realises he’s going to have to work hard to help Sid out of his downward spiral.

Meanwhile, Jimmi and Emma both separately observe Rob’s closeness with Harriet Shelton.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm