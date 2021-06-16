Showbiz 10: 16 June 2021

A rare mid-week Showbiz 10. Relocated as, of course, on Sunday, ATV Today was following closely the launch of GB News. You can read our reviews of that here and here. But now, back to Showbiz business…

Sad news last week with the announcement Ben Roberts, best known for playing The Bill’s Chief Inspector Derek Conway, had died aged 70.

In a statement the actor’s death was announced by his agent, “Remembering the wonderful Ben Roberts who sadly passed away on Monday (June 7). Best known as Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill & he had an extensive career in theatre, TV & film. Our thoughts are with his wife Helen & family at this time.“

The Mirror noted, ‘Dan Walker says Louise Minchin leaving BBC Breakfast feels like a break-up’ following the news she is to depart the UK’s most-watched morning show. In what the tabloid called ‘a gushing tribute’ Dan said on social media, “This feels like a break-up. What am I going to do without Louise? Thank you for all the lovely messages after an emotional morning on #BBCBreakfast – I’m sure Louise will get to read them all later.”

Louise has been with the BBC morning show for two decades, however, spent most of that time hosting the weekend editions. In the past few years, she and Dan have been the main weekday faces of the programme.

“My life will be poorer without her on the sofa. She’s the best.”

Kieron Richardson, best known for his role in Hollyoaks as Ste Hay, announced the launch of his debut childrenswear clothing brand Phoebe & Chase.

Phoebe & Chase is the brainchild of Kieron and his husband Carl Hyland who wanted clothing to be categorised by colour tones / patterns as opposed to gender, so children can not only match but wear what they like.

From tracksuits to trousers, dresses to boiler suits, the brand has launched with four hero collections; ‘Check Yourself’, ‘Under The Sea’, ‘Soft Play’ and ‘Overall’ and is available in ages 2-8 years. Find out more: https://www.phoebeandchase.com

And good luck with the project from Showbiz10 to Kieron and Carl.

Reality sweetheart, Vicky Pattison, was spotted wearing Pinky Goat ‘Reem Lashes’ from Superdrug stores. Now I’m all for a bargain, as long term readers to Showbiz 10 will know. I mean if its cheap and looks good I’ll grab it. So I had to dig a little deeper.

Pinky Goat is a lash brand that seems to be loved ​by celebrities including Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Vick Hope. Add Vivian Summers to that list, well probably last on it but. I love a good lashing.



“Handmade, cruelty free vegan, Pinky Goat use durable faux mink material and can reused up to 15 times and offer a wide range of lashes from natural and ultra-lightweight to wispy and glam.” Those behind the brand told ATV Today.



With the return of Love Island imminent, and being in a mood for style and fashion I thought it might be the perfect time to get some serious style ideas from some previous islanders. So I was cock-a-hoop to learn that Zara McDermott and Demi Jones have launched exclusive collections with fashion powerhouses, Missguided. Zara’s collection collates the hottest summer trends and encompasses soft hues and patterned pieces in stunning co-ords, beach club ready dresses, sleek evening styles and swimwear. Standout pieces are the Bandana Print Co-Ord (from £20.00), Lilac Plunge Mini Dress (£35.00) and Bikinis (from £15.00). Inspired by hot summer evenings in Cuba, Demi’s collection is perfect for getting your sun on post lockdown. The edit includes dresses for all occasions, alluring two-pieces, shirts, tops, and swimwear. Standout items are their Slinky Cut Out X Front Back Mini Dress in Marble (£35.00), the Co-Ord in Linen Look (£28.00) and the Wrap Shirt in Zebra (£22.00).

The Beeb announced that Strictly Come Dancing pro-dancer Janette Manrara is to replace Zoe Ball on sister show, It Takes Two. The American dancer and choreographer ‘will co-present the show, which goes behind the scenes of the celebrity dance competition, with Rylan Clark-Neal’ BBC News noted. “I don’t want to well up because I have been welling up a lot today… It’s the realisation that I will not be on that legendary Strictly dancefloor any more. But I feel that this is most beautiful and natural progression.”, said Janette on The One Show.

Baby news Loose Woman Stacey Solomon and actor Joe Swash are expecting their second baby and Big Brother contestant Casey Batchelor announced on Instagram she’s given birth to a baby girl.

As the lights go up once again in London’s prestigious West End, Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey makes his long-awaited return to the theatrical live stage at London’s Royal Opera House.

But Bill is not showing his ballroom moves, he’s back to what he loves best, music and comedy. Bill promises to unleash some much-needed music and laughter, as he brings his live show, for a very limited run, to one of London’s most iconic venues.

The first comedian ever to headline the Opera House, Bill Bailey’s Summer Larks marks an exciting time for all theatres as they once again welcome audiences back into the stalls. Bill will perform JUST EIGHT SHOWS from Monday 2 – Sunday 8 August 2021.

They will be joined by Wayne Rooney who is coming out of retirement to play for England again. The Three Lions’ all-time record goal scorer managed the England side in 2020 but is once again taking to the pitch as a player. Dermot O’Leary returns to host the live show on ITV, with England legend Alex Scott charged with getting all the gossip from the touch-line, as she makes her Soccer Aid for UNICEF presenting debut alongside him. The England vs. Soccer Aid World XI FC clash is the tenth-ever. A family of four can attend the anniversary game for £60. This year, for the very first time, the match takes place on a Saturday (4th September) and will be played at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium – also a first. Returning stars include: Usain Bolt, Olly Murs, Mark Wright, Paddy McGuinness, Ore Oduba, Kem Cetinay, Liv Cooke, Roman Kemp, Chunkz and Maya Jama as a pundit. The line-up is further strengthened by a number of football stars including: Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Kelly Smith, Roberto Carlos, Patrice Evra, David James, Ashley Cole, Emile Heskey and Jamie Redknapp. Harry Redknapp returns as Manager of the Soccer Aid World XI FC, while Micah Richards joins the England coaching team with David Seaman as goalkeeping coach.