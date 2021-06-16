Network Distributing takes us to Futtocks End this summer

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 16.

Shirley is feeling put out that Mick and Linda didn’t tell her about the baby. Thinking that she needs a man in her life, Nancy and Frankie encourage Shirley to talk to Rocky. Shirley has no idea that her granddaughters are playing cupid, going to extreme measures.

Rocky is supposed to be joining Sonia for an early Father’s Day lunch but quickly loses track of time. Sonia is unimpressed when she finds Rocky in The Vic in a state of merriment. Later, Sonia accidentally sees something on her dad’s phone that makes her suspicious.

Meanwhile, Tiffany has set up her new beauty profile and calls a beautician to help her get prepped for a shoot. Tiffany discusses fillers and Botox and is seduced into going ahead with them, thinking only of launching her brand online and not the money.

Later, Tiffany hides her disappointment when she realises she has been left out of the article. She considers selling some diet pills for a friend to make extra cash. Bernie offers to trial the pills for her, explaining to a shocked Tiffany about the surrogacy.

Elsewhere, Jean has some advice for Ruby. Ben is suspicious of the time Callum is spending with Whitney.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.10pm and 8.35pm

Aaron is at breaking point.

Meanwhile, tipsy Leanna embarrasses herself when she tries to make a move on Billy.

Elsewhere, Diane warns Victoria.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Shaq asks Sami if he has any jobs going – Verity bets Sami that Shaq can’t hand an important document into court without messing it up. Sami takes her up on the bet, but how will Shaq do?

Meanwhile, Summer is disappointed when Brody tells her that they shouldn’t be getting married until Liberty is found.

Elsewhere, James unintentionally gives Sally a plan to convince the police she is guilty, by filming a re-enactment of the murder to fake dash cam footage.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm