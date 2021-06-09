UKTV appoints Emile Nawagamuwa as commissioning executive

Emile Nawagamuwa joins the commissioning team to support and grow the multi-channel broadcaster’s factual and factual entertainment slate for W, Yesterday, Dave and Gold.

Emile starts on 21 June and will report to Hilary Rosen who is the deputy director of commissioning and head of factual & factual entertainment. He will be joining the team behind Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, a UKTV Original series voted best popular factual two years in a row at the Broadcast Digital Awards, BAFTA & RTS-award nominated Big Zuu’s Big Eats, and Bangers & Cash, Yesterday’s highest ever rating show.

“I’m thrilled that Emile is joining UKTV. His track record in delivering high-end documentaries, coupled with his experience in scripted comedy, makes him the perfect fit for our team as we continue to grow our slate of UKTV Originals.”

– Hilary Rosen, UKTV exec

Emile is a series producer and Grierson-nominated director with over 15 years’ experience making documentaries and prime time factual programmes for both UK and stateside networks. Most recently he has produced the last two series of BBC Two’s BAFTA-nominated observational documentary Hospital, filmed in 2020-2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emile helped bring BBC Two’s Hospital to screens.

Emile has also series produced My Brave Face for Discovery, charting the journeys of six people undergoing life-changing facial surgery, and Homestead Rescue which follows families facing life or death scenarios in the American wilderness. As a director, he is responsible for more than 30 hours of critically acclaimed factual programmes including Phil Spencer: History of Britain in 100 Homes, Rich House, Poor House and Gibraltar: Britain in the Sun.

“I’m looking forward to joining Hilary’s highly-respected team at UKTV. The creative challenge of working across such a dynamic range of programmes at one of Britain’s biggest multi-channel broadcasters is very exciting and full of endless possibilities.”

– Emile Nawagamuwa

Big Zuu’s Big Eats is currently airing on Dave on Monday evenings throughout June, July and August. The series sees grime artist and self-taught chef Big Zuu serving up a fresh menu to a star-studded line-up of guests.