BBC Four celebrates cultural Coventry

3 hours ago
Doug Lambert

BBC Four tonight is being sent to Coventry.

Coventry’s streets are transformed into a giant stage as the city gets to celebrate being the UK City of Culture 2021, after the pandemic put a delay on celebrations.

Curtain Up On Coventry is a documentary that will showcase all the excitement and energy of the day-long celebration from the centrepiece event, Coventry Moves.

BBC Cameras will capture all the events from the many top secret performances across the city and will include the telling of the city’s past, present and future through eyes of the people of Coventry.

Made by BBC Midlands Curtain Up On Coventry will broadcast on BBC Four at 7pm tonight (Wednesday 9 June.)

