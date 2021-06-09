Bill Bailey, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Elizabeth Carling for Radio 4 comedy

Bailey, Bhaskar and Carling lead the cast of comedy Hennikay.



Written by David Spicer the funny will broadcast later this month.

“I loved working on Hennikay – it was a brilliant, funny, and touching piece of writing by David Spicer. And I relished the chance to work with some top comedy and acting talent.”

-Bill Bailey

Bill plays Guy Starling, a middle aged man who, after 45 years, suddenly meets up with his imaginary childhood friend, Hennikay.

It’s the biggest day in his career and he is on the brink of closing the biggest deal yet but, when Guy strides into his office at Solutify Technology, a software house that develops games for grown-ups to spend their time playing on their phones, he is confronted with an 11 year old boy playing keepy-uppies. And to make matters worse, no one else can see or hear him because he is Hennikay, Guy’s imaginary friend from his lonely childhood.

The Beeb describe the programme as ‘a warm, funny look at childhood, adulthood and some of the follies of modern life.’

“It’s wonderful having Bill back on Radio 4, acting in this touching and witty script. The role suits him down to the ground, making the most of his brilliant comic timing and charismatic presence.”

-Sioned Wiliam, Radio 4’s Commissioning Editor for Comedy

Hennikay is on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds 7.15pm, Sunday 27 June.