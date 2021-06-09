Jason Watkins to portray Professor Philip Jones in climategate drama The Trick

The Trick tells the story of world-renowned Professor Philip Jones; Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia.

Back in 2009 Jones found himself at the eye of an international media storm and the victim of cyberterrorism.

“It is rare that a drama marries the personal and the public in such a compelling way – the urgent need to tackle the effects of the earth’s warming is not going away and the research into this project has been sobering. It is a privilege to play the brilliant scientist, Phil Jones, whose own private world was so threatened from outside and whose research and efforts have been so vital globally in combating the effects of climate change.”

-Jason Watkins

With time running out against an unseen enemy, The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial; how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of ‘truth’ took a back seat causing us to lose a decade of action. The film also charts the unjustified persecution of Phil Jones, his wife Ruth’s fierce support of her husband and the fight for the ultimate exoneration of himself and the science.

The single drama will star an ensemble cast including Jason Watkins as respected scientist Professor Phil Jones and Victoria Hamilton as Phil’s wife, Ruth.

“I’m hugely grateful to Vox Pictures and to the whole cast and crew for putting together a timely and important piece about a subject which is rarely seen in drama – the climate change crisis. This shocking true story speaks of the complexity of the challenges we face in tackling it.”

-Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama

The cast also includes George MacKay, Jerome Flynn, Adrian Edmondson, Aneirin Hughes, Pooky Quesnel, Richard Elfyn, Rhashan Stone, Justin Salinger, Tara Divina and David Calder.

Filming will take place in Cardiff, London and Norfolk. Transmission details will be released by the Beeb later in the year.