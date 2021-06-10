Starstruck set to return for second series

Rose Matafeo’s romcom Starstruck has been picked up for a second six part series by HBO Max and BBC Three.

“The first series of Starstruck came as a joyous breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to see what Rose, Alice and Nic have in store for Jessie and Tom in the next chapter of their story.”

-Shane Allen, Director of Comedy at the BBC

Co-written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Nic Sampson, the second offering is set to continue the story of Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel), and follow the couple as they realise they can’t keep away from each other.

Minnie Driver is set to reprise her role as Tom’s agent Cath, while Russell Tovey joins the cast for the brand-new series.

“Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series, because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”

-Rose Matafeo, creator and writer of Starstruck