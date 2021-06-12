Channel 4 access the unseen life of Grace Kelly

Following a recent Channel 5 programme on Kelly’s “missing millions”, Channel 4 now turn their attention to lost tapes.

Considered one of the most beautiful actresses of her time, Grace Kelly remains an icon today. Her life and career are well documented, from her work in Hollywood to her marriage to Prince Rainier and her tragic death in a car accident in 1982.

But do we know the inside story? Who really was Grace Kelly?

Thanks to an exclusive agreement with the Principality of Monaco, this documentary tells Grace’s life story as it’s never been told before, through the eyes of the people who were close to her and who loved her, including her family – notably Prince Albert of Monaco – and friends.

For the first time, the Grimaldi family have granted access to their private archives and agreed to talk us through this intimate material, including many films shot in 8mm, 16mm, and super-8 by Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier themselves, which reveal a mother who is quite different to the official image: free, vibrant, surrounded by her children and participating in family life

A look back on an icon with a tragic destiny.

Grace Kelly: The Lost Tapes of a Princess, Channel 4, tonight (June 12), 9 pm