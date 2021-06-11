Best on the Box Highlights

Channel 4 get their naughty bits out

June 11, 2021
Vivian Summers
Its a bit naughty, the Best on the Box choice for Friday, June 11.


Everybody knows that Naked Attraction doesn’t beat around the bush, being the dating show that’s notorious for stripping back the clothes and the filters.

So, it’s time to have a romp through the X-rated archives and celebrate some of Naked Attraction’s very best naughty bits. This episode is all about the rich tapestry of the format from the pickers – ranging from those that the butter-wouldn’t-melt, to the people who let rip with all their darkest secrets; and from the time when a polyamorous couple picked a date on the show, to those that covered the bodies in whipped cream, strawberries and custard.

We also catch up with some of our most memorable pickers, including Emmy-Lou, who’s been on the show three times, and Glynn from the sixth series who indulged his food fetish with the bodies in the studio.

Naked Attraction: Best Naughty Bits, Channel 4, 11.05 pm
