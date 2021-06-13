Best on the Box Highlights

Its back into the world of Chocolate for Channel 5

June 13, 2021
Doug Lambert
Best on the Box choice for Sunday, June 13.

The Wonderful World of Chocolate is more chocolicious than ever before, with exclusive access to chocolate factories, eye-popping sculptures, rivers of molten chocolate and fabulous chocolate treats from around the world.

There are factory visits from Poppets cinema treats to Poundland’s own Twin Peaks. 5’s madcap chocolatiers’ crazy creations include a 50kg spinning chocolate globe, a full Italian feast re-created in chocolate and a gravity-defying chocolate Goddess of the Sea.

There’s nostalgia in the history strand covering Milk Tray, Ferrero Rocher and Toblerone. Then there’s the story of Hershey’s own town in Pennsylvania, a chocolate evangelist in New York and a chocolate glamping village in Slovenia. All here to enjoy in The Wonderful World of Chocolate!

This week, there’s an exclusive tour of Whitakers of Skipton, a fifth-generation chocolate business based in Yorkshire, a fashion show of chocolate dresses, chocolate cameos of Jane Austen’s heroines, and designer Paul Smith’s autumn collection hand-painted onto chocolate pumpkins. And the show tells the story of Cadbury’s bars and revisit their most nostalgic ads, humming along to a ‘finger of Fudge…!’

The Wonderful World of Chocolate, Channel 5 , 7 pm

