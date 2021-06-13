GB News ‘counting down the minutes’ to launch

GB News countdown to launch.

“We’re counting down the minutes until we’re live on your screens.”

– GB News PR

GB News starts tonight at 8pm where the news and views network will take the air with a special launch programme, Welcome to GB News, followed by Tonight Live with Dan Wootton and his guest Lord Sugar.

Available on Freeview, Sky and other platforms, GB News has said it plans to bring the stories and voices of people across the UK often ‘ignored’ by the mainstream media. Its output is headed up by Andrew Neil, who is chairman as well as anchor of his eponymous nightly show.

Speaking in an interview with the Evening Standard, Neil said that GB News will be different to the existing news channels in the UK.

“GB News will be more non-metropolitan than existing channels, more provincial which is a good thing. The provincial voice has not been powerful enough in Britain. We are for people who think the existing channels don’t quite represent how they see things.” – Andrew Neil

A 60 second launch promo has also been released, see it below. The Channel will broadcast live from 6 am to Midnight seven days a week.

GB News has managed to attract a number of well known news and television personalities such as former ITN newscaster Alistair Stewart, BBC News’ Simon McCoy and former News of the World showbiz person Dan Wootton.

“At 6am [its] The Great British Breakfast, where we discuss the stories that matter to the UK – not Westminster politics. We’re also excited to reveal that GB News Radio will be available across the United Kingdom from as early as next month.” – GB News PR