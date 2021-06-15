Lifestyle

Earl Spencer talks Diana at 60

June 15, 2021
Liz Charlton
Earl Spencer appeared on Good Morning Britain today and revealed he visits his late sister Princess Diana’s grave often.

Speaking to Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, Earl Spencer said he visits Diana’s grave at the family estate in Althorp a number of times throughout the year. He said, “Every landmark day, such as birthday, Mother’s Day, I always take flowers. I do go a lot and it’s an oasis of calm and it’s a lovely place to go.”

On the upcoming memorial for Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, Earl Spencer said:

“I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961 and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared. It’s so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister’s 60. It will be an emotional day but it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, etc.”

Earl Spencer also spoke about Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview. On what Diana would think, Earl Spencer said: “I hope she’d be pleased the truth is out to the context. She was taken into a very dark place, her paranoia was fed.”

ITV’s Good Morning Britain weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub
