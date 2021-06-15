Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable returns for second series on Dave

UKTV welcome Mel back for more ‘deliciously naughty, mucky guests’.

Following, UKTV note, ‘the standout success of series one’, Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable will return to Dave for an eight-part second series. The UKTV Original starts production this month and sees the nation’s favourite comics and celebrities compete to convince Mel Giedroyc that they are the most unforgivable person in the room.

“I am utterly thrilled to be taking to the Unforgivable dais once more… (I love the word “dais”. It’s almost as good as “plinth”). It’s going to be an absolute cracker of a second series. I know that because I manifested it this morning.

“We’ll be welcoming in a whole roster of deliciously naughty, mucky guests, and expect some big surprises coming out of our booth too. Sadly, we will be saying goodbye to the drone. Boring old Ofcom, eh”

– Mel Giedroyc

Comedian Lou Sanders returns as Mel’s sinful sidekick as she and Mel encourage the guests to dredge up their most outrageous sins, lies, legal transgressions and morally bankrupt behaviour. Lou added: “Cutie pops and sweetie pie back together at last – just like the nation demanded! Can’t believe this series is going to be underwater – wait, unless that was a prank?”

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable launched earlier this year to a series average of 816k individuals* and across the premiere eps the series profile averaged 25% 16-34 and 63% ABC1. Each episode sees three celebrities confess their wildest stories, in the show that scratches away at the squeaky clean reputations of some of the nation’s favourite faces.

“Just a word of explanation. For those viewers who have confused this series with the film “Unforgiven”, much as I do have a lot in common with the story of an aging outlaw and killer who takes on one more job years after he’d turned to farming, I am Mel Giedroyc, a perimenopausal lady from Leatherhead, not Clint Eastwood, the multi-Oscar winning octogenarian hottie.”

– Mel Giedroyc

* includes online viewing and same-week repeats