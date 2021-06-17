Broadcasting Streaming

Toofaan heads to Amazon Prime next month

June 17, 2021
Doug Lambert
Amazon Prime Video have announced the premiere date for Toofaan, the highly anticipated inspiring sports drama featuring Farhan Akhtar on the streaming platform.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan is poised to be the biggest sports drama of the year. Fans in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can enjoy the film starting 16th July only on Amazon Prime Video.

Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. After the successful collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the dynamic duo return to pack a punch with this offering.

A motivational story that revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon.

His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

Toofaan brings alive, Amazon say, ‘the exhilarating nature of boxing as a sport, while narrating a riveting tale that follows the journey of a common man as he navigates through the ups and downs of life to achieve his dreams. It is a story about resilience, passion and perseverance and the drive to succeed.’

The World Premiere of Toofaan on Amazon Prime Video starts July 16th.
Share Button

Related Posts

Broadcasting Studios

Johnni Javier to head up UK production arm of World of Wonder

June 17, 2021
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Streaming

Charles and Diana’s wedding reflected on with Britbox documentary

June 17, 2021
James Ryder
Broadcasting ITV

ITV launch Love Island ‘new look water bottle’

June 16, 2021
James Ryder
Broadcasting Other Channels

NBC News’ Lester Holt to be inducted into Broadcasting Hall of Fame

June 15, 2021
Shaun Linden
Copyright © ATV Network Limited | Theme by Mantrabrain