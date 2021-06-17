Charles and Diana’s wedding reflected on with Britbox documentary

The documentary joins the line up next month.

A feature-length documentary is to mark the 40th anniversary of Charles and Diana’s wedding, on Britbox. Featuring restored high-definition film and exclusive interviews with those who worked behind the scenes the programme will premier The Wedding of the Century on 15th July 2021. BritBox North America will be launching the documentary on 29th July 2021.

On July 29, 1981, a record 750 million people in 74 countries tuned in to see Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles exchange vows at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. At the time, video technology couldn’t quite capture the details in all of their glory, and all except for one media outlet captured the event on poor quality standard definition video tape.

“We are delighted to be working with BritBox on this new feature-length documentary that reframes one of the most iconic days in history like never before.” – Touchdown Films founder John Osborne

British Movietone shot the ceremony on 35mm film, a format that is capable of being upgraded to today’s 4k resolution, and the footage has now been lovingly restored to a much clearer version than was ever thought possible. A highlight of this new version is the ability to see every detail down to the creases in Diana’s iconic gown as she steps out of the royal carriage.

This beautifully restored film is the jewel in the crown of a new feature-length documentary from Touchdown Films, which also includes never-before-heard anecdotes from the day and interviews with key insiders involved in planning the record-breaking event.

These include the chief royal florist David Longman who met with Diana to create a bouquet fit for a princess, musical director Barry Rose who conducted the choir inside St. Paul’s Cathedral, Royal Navy head baker Dave Avery who met with Diana before spending 14 weeks creating the wedding cake, and royal photographer Kent Gavin who captured the ceremony inside St. Paul’s and whom Diana later chose to photograph Prince William’s christening.