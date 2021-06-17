Too Close starring Emily Watson released on DVD next week

Emily Watson gives another powerhouse performance in nail-biting psychological drama Too Close.

The drama had viewers enthralled when it aired over three consecutive nights on ITV and arrives on DVD on 21 June 2021, from Acorn Media International. Based on Natalie Daniels’ best-selling novel, we enter the world of dedicated forensic psychiatrist, Dr Emma Robinson (Watson), who has worked with her fair share of high security patients and isn’t easily shocked…

Then she meets Connie Mortenson (Denise Gough) who is on remand, awaiting trial for a heinous crime. When Emma is assigned to her case she must explore the woman’s complicated mind to find out what really happened on the fateful night and what was it that made Connie into a monster?

Delving deep into Connie’s psych, she tries to find answers to how her beautiful friend Ness (Thalissa Teixeira), fits into the puzzle and why does her husband refuse to visit her? As Emma tries to make sense of everything, Connie starts to show a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and begins to brutally exploit them.

Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing and emotional undercurrents and the more Emma tries to uncover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviou r, the more she realises that her drive to get justice, may be the thing that destroys her.

Too Close, released on 21 June 2021. RRP: £19.99. Certificate: 15