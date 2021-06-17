Johnni Javier to head up UK production arm of World of Wonder

The former Blast! Films executive has been hired to ‘expand WOW’s global reach.

The ex-Blast! Films Director of Production & Operations Johnni Javier joins World of Wonder to head up the UK division of the Los Angeles-based media company, where the now international company started out in the early 1990s with programming which included the cult hit, The Adam & Joe Show.

“I am thrilled to be returning to World of Wonder and to be working with such a dynamic team and creative force within the industry.” – Johnni Javier



The hire demonstrates World of Wonder’s commitment to expanding their global reach and remit, which this year alone has seen the launch of two new iterations of the Drag Race franchise: The first-ever Australian-New Zealand version, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, aired on BBC Three and is now available on iPlayer; and Drag Race España, available in the UK on the company’s independent streaming service, WOW Presents Plus.

With roots in the UK and success with shows being critically recognised at the BAFTA Awards and Broadcast Awards, World of Wonder, under Javier’s stewardship, is set to tap into UK talent and develop shows from within the UK for the UK and global market.

Javier began his career in television at World of Wonder UK and after producing and directing became head of production in 2006. Javier will be coming from Blast! Films, having joined in 2014 to help grow the award winning production company. Javier has overseen all of Blast’s content for both the UK and US, which included Channel 4’s Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, BBC One’s Forensics: The Real CSI and Sky Documentaries’ Liverpool Narcos.

“We feel very fortunate to welcome Johnni back to World Of Wonder, at a key point in our growth. He is a seasoned and skilled executive who understands the DNA of our brand. He will be invaluable in shepherding the continued success of World of Wonder and WOW Presents Plus in the UK and beyond.” – Fenton Bailey, World of Wonder Co-Founders

