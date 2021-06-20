Showbiz 10: 20 June 2021

Vivian Summers looks back at some showbiz highlights from the past week.

Ricky Martin returns in 2021 with new original music, the first single from his forthcoming album, Play. This month Ricky releases dance smash, “Qué Rico Fuera” (How Sweet It Would Be), featuring rising international artist Paloma Mami. The new single is available on all streaming platforms via Sony Music.

Ricky and Paloma’s collaboration infuses pop, Afro-Latin and urban styles, while featuring seductive lyrics that make “Qué Rico Fuera” the soundtrack of everyone’s summer. Written by Ricky Martin and Paloma Mami along with the song’s producers Wissem Larfaoui, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz and Juan Camilo Vargas, the new single is out now.

Ricky, an admirer of Paloma’s music, contacted her about working together during the pandemic. Due to pandemic protocols, they recorded their parts separately but later were able to meet in person for the video shoot.

Showbiz Quickies

Coronation Street former performer Beverley Callard says she’s going to have a facelift because she fears she’ll be unemployable without one. Bev played Liz – housewife, pub landlady and mother to Steve and Andy McDonald on and off from 1989 until last year.

Caroline Flack charity trek in memory of the late ITV presenter managed to raise almost £30,000 for Samaritans. A group of her close friends and family, including Olly Murs, climbed 24 peaks in 24 hours in a bid to raise awareness and funds for the suicide prevention charity Metro reported.

Naga Munchetty spoke on her BBC Radio 5 show about school bullying and admitted being a “bully” at school as she made a heartfelt confession. ED! reported that she went on to note ‘it wasn’t a good feeling’.

Dame Joan Collins admitted that she is not a domestic goddess. The Dynasty legend noted that she doesn’t know how to use a vacuum cleaner and last ironed in 1957.

Tour: Comedian and telly regular Joe Lycett announced his ‘More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?’ tour will travel from Plymouth to London throughout the spring and summer of 2022.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher apologised for their ‘huge error of judgement’ after using the government furlough scheme for an employee. The millionaires have since paid back the money used to pay their member of staff during the lockdown.

Lemon squashed, Melanie Sykes said how she was in floods of tears at a recording of ITV2 show Through the Keyhole when Keith Lemon (Leigh Francis) allegedly made unflattering comments to her, for the studio audience’s entertainment. Sykes who hosted Today with Des and Mel for ITV said she complained directly to bosses at the station when the incident happened in 2018 but was left ‘surprised by their response.’

England v Scotland scores 20 million on ITV

ITV’s exclusive coverage of England and Scotland’s draw at Wembley last night peaked with 20 million viewers/79% share across ITV and STV, becoming the most-watched match of Euro 2020 so far. The match set a new broadcaster streaming record with 4.8m streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.

With a 20 million one-minute peak, the game becomes the most-watched football match since ITV’s exclusive coverage of England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a peak of 27.5 million viewers.

The match coverage (from kick off to final whistle), which saw both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s teams play out a tense goalless draw, was watched by 18.4 million viewers/a 74% share of viewing across ITV and STV.

STV provided their own commentary and introductions, with the Scottish broadcaster celebrating an overnight peak audience of 1.938m tuning in. The match also delivered the highest ever audience for a live-streamed event (380k) on STV Player.

Dave Chappelle brings comedy to London

Dave Chappelle is bringing his latest stand-up show to London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 11th & 12th August 2021.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 25th June at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk

The internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor’s trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame. Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of the announcements.

