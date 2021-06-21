Pick of the Plots: Monday 21st June

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, June 21.

Rita’s shocked to find Sharon in her flat, having taken a beating from Harvey’s gang for trying to warn Leanne. Sharon begs Rita to give her the £10k back so she can disappear and start a new life. Rita calls the bank to arrange the transfer.

Meanwhile, Nick tells Natasha that Leanne is going to give evidence and it would be best if she and Sam moved back to London for their own safety. Gail advises Nick to leave Leanne.

Elsewhere, Summer’s horrified to realise Billy and Todd think that she’s got an eating disorder. Everyone is shocked when Summer has a relapse and is diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Also, Sean upsets Carol at a seminar for new Double Glammy recruits. Tracy advises Emma to play hard to get with Curtis.

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm or watch on ITV Hub now



Kim asks Will why he has diazepam. He’s wary, refusing to answer the question. Kim presses the point, so Will tells her it is for his nerves. Kim is not buying his explanation.

Meanwhile, Jamie is caught red-handed.

Elsewhere, Billy is angry when Jacob confronts him about Leanna, making out he’s a paedo. Tracy tries her best to be positive about her return to work.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Cher threatens to go to extremes if her family don’t help her. Sylver agrees to take Cher for a consultation to get the birthmark removed, but warns her to come off social media. Later, Romeo and Mercedes discuss their night of passion, not knowing that Goldie is in the room.

Meanwhile, Shaq has a big favour to ask Verity. He wants a sample of Sami’s DNA to see if they are brothers, in hopes of finding out who is real dad is, but will she help him?

Elsewhere, Tony and Scott are getting agitated with Diane’s rituals. Theresa and Goldie beg James for help

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen is feeling vulnerable and her mood isn’t helped by a huge delivery to The Mill for Ruhma and Luca – neither of whom are in to deal with it.

Karen confesses her anxieties about Rob to Emma – she wonders if there is anything going on with anyone at work. Emma is forced to admit that Rob has been getting on very well with Harriet Shelton.

Jimmi meanwhile is trying to talk to Valerie and persuade her not to hand in her notice.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm