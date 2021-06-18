Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Friday 18th June

June 18, 2021
Lynn Swift

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 18.

PC Smith secretly meets with Sally and tells her that he needs a sample of her blood, in their mission to get her sent down for PC Kiss’s murder. Theresa discovers that Sally is working with PC Smith, and warns her that he can’t be trusted. Sally plans to say her goodbyes, but will her plan be successful?

Meanwhile, Shaq opens up to Verity about what happened the day before his wedding – he discovered that his dad wasn’t his real dad. Verity advises him to speak to Misbah.

Elsewhere, Damon, Brody and Sienna are putting posters up to help the search for Liberty.

Also, Cher asks Romeo why he isn’t spending time with her anymore.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

