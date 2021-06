On this Day: June 18th, 1981.

The Battle of Waterloo was fought on 18th June 1815, one hundred and sixty six years ago when ATV Today went to film an ‘anniversary event’. To celebrate the occasion, Peter Grady, landlord of The Wellington public house in Birmingham city centre, dressed up as the Duke of Wellington.

John Swallow interviews Grady and then he also talks to some of the bandsmen and a member of the bar staff about the anniversary.

