Love Island podcast to return ‘bigger than ever’

Podcast returns for new series with ITV describing it as its biggest ever offering.



Love Island: The Morning After is back for 2021 and this year Love Island fans won’t just be able to listen to Kem and Arielle each morning, they can watch them too exclusively on ITV Hub.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be coupling up with Arielle again for a brand new Love Island: The Morning After for the new series and can’t wait to bring fans all the news and gossip from the Villa after a long time away!”

-Presenter Kem Cetinay

Hosted once again by Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free the podcast will feature the hosts alongside famous faces and ex-islanders discussing the latest villa goss from the night before, plus exclusive content just for Hub viewers.

This exclusive content will be tapping into the competitive relationship between our hosts in a series of Kem Vs Arielle games and challenges!

As well as all the gossip and updates from the programme the podcast will include a range of regular features, plus every Thursday, we’re going to be celebrating Love Island and all of its love stories with Throwback Thursday – ex-islanders who are still coupled up as guests and reminiscing on their time in the Villa.

Kem and Arielle will also be joined by regular weekly podcast guests. Olivia Attwood will become The Morning After’s resident Agony Aunt – offering no-nonsense advice to listeners – and the Villa. Plus comedian Steff Todd will join the team with her brilliant impressions – and maybe some lessons in ‘how to do an accent’ for Kem!

“We’re back! And this year you don’t just get to listen to us, you’ll get to see us as well! I’m really excited to be back for the biggest ever Love Island podcast.”

-Presenter Arielle Free

Love Island: The Morning After is available on the Global Player and anywhere you get your podcasts and dropping each morning on the ITV Hub.