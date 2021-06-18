Intergalactic tonight: Someone on the ship is a spy

Telly Today, Friday June, 18.

BBC One

It’s a sport all the way today on BBC One.

Peter Crouch, Maya Jama and Alex Horne are back live, as they delve in to at all the big matches – including reactions to Scotland vs England in another edition of Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live. They are joined by Jamie Redknapp, Anne-Marie and Mo Gilligan for some Euros fun, and Crouchy spends time with some of the Home Nations players before they headed off to the Euros.

Straight after the Crouchy’s show its over to Gabby Logan who introduces highlights of today’s three matches from the European Championship, including the eagerly anticipated Group D clash between rivals England and Scotland.

The last time the auld enemies met at a major tournament, Paul Gascoigne scored a famous winner as England went on to make the semi-finals of Euro 96 and Scotland narrowly exited the group stage on goals scored. Scotland’s Wembley victory in 1999 is their only away win in this fixture in 40 years. In today’s other Group D match, Croatia face the Czech Republic, while Sweden take on Slovakia in Group E. Analysis is provided by Micah Richards and Charlie Adam.

Crouchy’s Year Late Euros: Live, BBC One, 10.45 pm and Match of the Day: UEFA Eur0 2020 Highlights, BBC One, 11.30 pm

Channel 5

It’s the final night of Summer on the Farm Live with Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson and Rob and Dave Nicholson at their family farm in south Yorkshire.

With so many village fetes cancelled last year and just a few planned across the country this year, the Nicholsons are staging a socially distanced summer fete for their staff and their families. Set up in a field on the farm, the boys will be joined by fellow farmers and staff from the farm shop and other areas of the business and their families to enjoy the rides and side stalls.

Peter Wright from The Yorkshire Vet and JB Gill be live at the farm and the programme will follow farmer Ruth from Cannon Hall Farm as she goes to ‘heavy horse bootcamp’ as she prepares to take part in this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

There will be a brass band, a merry-go-round and the final heat in the Yorkshire Olympics as it’s Yorkshire Farmers versus Vets in the tug of war competition!

Summer on the Farm Live, Channel 5, 8 pm

SKY One

As the crew embark on the final leg of their journey to Arcadia, a collision with an asteroid draws their attention to a covert Commonworld tracker attached to the Hemlock – someone on the ship is a spy and leading the Commonworld to Arcadia.

As the gang try to remove the tracker and establish who the spy is, Drew and Tula face off over Genevieve whilst Candy rediscovers her alien sense of smell. As Verona’s suspicions of Ash resurface, a tense spacewalk could prove fatal if Verona cannot allow herself to trust.

With accusations flying thick and fast, can any of them truly trust one another? And if they can’t, will they ever be able to reach Arcadia and secure their freedom?

Intergalactic, Sky One, 9 pm

Channel 4

Tonight in Hampshire, Serbian Stevan and his wife Clare serve up authentic Eastern European cuisine. Joining them to sample the delights of pickled cabbage are young students Josh and Bettie, while well-heeled James and Victoria bring a discerning eye to proceedings. On day two youngsters Bettie and Josh are out to prove that there’s more to student cooking than beans on toast.

Finally, James and Victoria have chosen a menu themed around their favourite holiday destination of Spain. But which couple will claim that £1000 prize?

Couples Come Dine With Me, Channel 5, 5 pm