David Beckham tops ‘cool dad’ list

Not all dads can impress their kids it seems, as only 35% of Brits say their dad is cool according to new research – but just what makes and breaks the cool factor when it comes to UK dads?

A new survey of UK adults, by a gift card company, has released who the nation deems the coolest celebrity dad, with some surprising ‘cool factors’ revealed. When asked what makes a dad cool, 39% of the nation say the ability to be honest ranks high on the list, followed by being themselves (38%) and being dependable (37%).

More than 1 in 3 (37%) say being a friend and a dad makes them cool, followed by a dad who takes an interest in your likes and interests (34%). The survey further revealed who the nation voted as the coolest celebrity dad, with ex-football star and tattoo enthusiast David Beckham (19%) taking the top spot, followed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (18%) and British royal family member Prince William (15%) – showing who Brits aspire their father’s to be like.

More than 1 in 10 (15%) think Gordon Ramsey has ‘cool dad’ status, while 14% voted for British actor and star of Luther, Idris Elba, which completed the top five. Looking at what Brits find embarrassing about dads and the traits which make them uncool, drunken antics (33%), dad dancing (27%) and telling bad or ‘dad’ jokes (24%) appeared top of the list.

Nearly 1 in 5 (17%) say an unstylish wardrobe makes a dad embarrassing while 13% say showing baby pictures to friends awards them with an uncool dad title. The research further revealed which traits the nation feels are important for a dad to have, with a staggering 45% saying being understanding is vital, followed by honesty (44%) and kindness (43%).

