Euro 2020 its England v Scotland

June 18, 2021
The most eagerly anticipated sporting fixture of the year pits old rivals England against Scotland at Wembley in group D of the European Championship.

It’s 25 years on from that famous match at Euro ’96 when a penalty scored by Alan Shearer, a penalty missed by Gary McAllister and a wonder goal from Paul Gascoigne sealed a 2-0 win for England.

Gareth Southgate was part of the victorious England team that day and this time around will be looking to the likes of skipper Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling to hurt the Scots. Steve Clarke’s Scotland showed immense strength of character to come through play-off wins against Israel and Serbia and will relish this opportunity to cause an upset.

Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal are joined by Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Graeme Souness, Gary Neville and Scott Brown with commentary from Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist.

Viewers north of the border can join STV News at Six for a special with part of the show live from London as the build-up begins.

UEFA EURO 2020 Live: England v Scotland, ITV, STV and UTV, 7 pm with kick off at 8 pm.
