Summer Solstice and what it means

As we move through the Summer Solstice for 2021 ATV Today takes a look at what it’s all about…

We’ve peaked with the longest day of the year, for 2021. As the sun reaches its zenith, what do we need to know about the celestial changes which bring us the Summer Solstice? Eager to find out, ATV Today welcomes renowned psychic Inbaal, of Psychicworld.com fame, to establish the effects of the Summer Solstice on our relationships and how to harness its energy.

Summer Solstice Meaning

Across many cultures, the Summer Solstice is a day in which we celebrate the Sun. As it appears stationary in the sky, it is a time where our source of life is stable, steady, and shining brightest – bringing nothing but positive and progressive energy.

The ancients knew that the peak of summer, when the sun is highest in the sky, is a time of enhanced fertility for our bodies, our emotions, and our romantic ideas.

During the previous six months, the sun has grown in valour as it reaches its strongest point, reflected in the Solstice being a time when we feel powerful and full of life. As a time of strength, power and fire – we are inspired to move forward in our lives, fully lit by the unrelenting sun.

Summer Solstice Effects on Relationships

During this time, those in relationships will enjoy increased attraction to their partners and will be keen to meet up frequently and passionately. With this natural phenomenon bringing a new or stronger urge to be outdoors, it is the season of al-fresco amore.

Traditionally, this is a time for marriages due to the world’s increased fertility. As a time of romance and potency, you must either utilise this energy or, if conceiving is not part of your current plan, be doubly careful!

Not only are we physically fertile, but emotionally fertile – it is a time to take on new relationships both romantic and platonic as we are full of energy and emotion with loads to spare for others.

Summer Solstice Harnessing Energy

Traditionally the Solstice is a time to acknowledge and productively harness our internal fiery energy.

As a result, Pyrite, a crystal that gets its name from the Greek for ‘fire’, is particularly potent during this time. Often known as the stone of luck, Pyrite is the ideal crystal to wear or have in your workspace as it attracts abundance, wealth and prosperity – fuelling the next six months of the year. Charge your Pyrite in the midday sun to capture the year’s strongest rays!

Playing sports on the day of Midsummer, exercising outdoors and working up a sweat, is another way for everyone to harness that Solstice energy. This is a time to focus on empowerment and strength in preparation for the coming six months, during which the light will diminish and dies again in Yule.