Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries just one of July’s highlights on Acorn TV

Acorn TV announces July highlights.

Acorn TV serves up a sizzling summer of thrilling entertainment including a slew of streaming exclusives this July. There’s stylish sleuthing from down under as Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries returns for a second series, the UK premiere, and another Australian “must-watch” series My Life Is Murder stars Lucy Lawless as a retired cop turned intrepid private investigator.

Acting favourites Robbie Coltrane and Sharon Small are in Murderland, a cracker of a British crime series and they open The Helen West Casebook described as ‘a gripping legal drama’ starring Amanda Burton, Martin Freeman and Jim Carter. Plus a trip to Norway for the “Scandi noir nail-biter” Wisting.

There are laughs in award-winning comedy Episodes starring Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig as a writing couple commissioned to transform their successful British sitcom for a US audience with Friends favourite Matt Le Blanc cast to play the lead.

Acorn have also announced top class drama with Tom Hollander as Doctor Thorne in Julian Fellowes’ period drama adaptation of Anthony Trollope’s best-seller and the critically acclaimed The Windermere Children, that recounts the true story of a group of young adults rescued from Nazi concentration camps and brought to the UK for rehabilitation, starring Iain Glen, Romola Garai, and cameos from the surviving children of Windermere.

If you haven’t caught up with the acclaimed British seaside sleuthing saga Whitstable Pearl starring Kerry Goldiman as amateur detective, the series one box set is streaming now. All this and more at Acorn TV.