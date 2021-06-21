STV Player becomes first UK BVOD to launch VIP rewards scheme

STV Player has launched a rewards programme STV Player VIP, becoming the first broadcaster video-on-demand platform to introduce a scheme of its kind in the UK.

The new free service offers a range of benefits to its “VIP” members, including no pre-roll adverts so they can access content without delay, personalised email recommendations, and the opportunity to win new prizes every month.

“Our audience has grown substantially over the last year and we’re keen to build an even stronger connection with those people who choose to spend their valuable time on the sofa with STV Player.”

– Richard Williams, Managing Director, Digital at STV



VIPs will be entered into a monthly prize draw every time they stream a new episode on STV Player, meaning they will effectively be rewarded for watching more TV. A trio of 55” Hisense 4K TVs will be won as part of June’s prize draw, while 12 pairs of tickets to various Euro 2020 fixtures were awarded to VIPs when the service soft-launched last month.

In order to become an STV Player VIP, all users need to do is opt-in to receiving email updates from STV when signing up for a Player account. Users who are already registered can upgrade to a VIP membership by updating their account settings.

STV Player, which is now available on all major platforms across the UK, grew its userbase by 68% in 2020 – making it the fastest-growing broadcaster streaming platform in the UK.

In Scotland, the platform offers Channel 3 network content such as Coronation Street and The Masked Dancer. Elsewhere in the UK, STV Player is exclusively a destination for over 3,000 hours of free drama, sport and fact-ents programming from around the world.

“We all know how tricky it can be to pick that next great boxset, but STV Player VIP allows us to provide our audience with personalised recommendations for the shows we know they’ll love, and even gives them a chance to win incredible prizes simply by pressing play. As we continue to add more must-see content to the platform, we hope this rewards scheme will give viewers even more reason to make STV Player their free TV streaming service of choice.”

– Richard Williams, Managing Director, Digital at STV