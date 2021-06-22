Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 22nd June

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 22.

Kheerat hands Ben the money to pay for Jag’s protection when Sharon walks into the café. Ben doesn’t hide his disdain for Sharon but Kheerat keeps quiet. Later, Kheerat visits Sharon and apologises for earlier but she brushes it off.

Suki is furious to learn that Habiba has her baby – Kheerat already knew and didn’t tell her. She’s further incensed to discover that Kheerat has been paying Habiba’s rent. Later, Kheerat takes Sharon away for the night – it’s time he starts doing what he wants.

Meanwhile, Ben confronts Whitney about spending time with Callum but Whitney tells him to talk to his husband. At The Vic, Ben demands an explanation from Callum. Later, a tipsy Ben sees Kheerat and Sharon together and livid, he makes a call.

Elsewhere, Kathy meets up with Rocky and is pleasantly surprised with the effort he has put in. Bobby and Dana have the Beale house to themselves and things heat up.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7pm

Mercedes goes to her first scan, where she discovers the devastating news that she’s not pregnant. She tells Goldie and Cher but doesn’t let on to Sylver.

Mercedes turns to alcohol to cope with the heart-breaking news, and when Sylver finally finds out what has happened, he shouts at Cher for not telling him sooner, which leads to Cher to do something drastic.

Meanwhile, Diane’s water breaks whilst Tony is out. When Tony gets back, he has to break the door down and try to coax Diane out. Later, the couple welcome their newborn baby Eva.

Elsewhere, Theresa turns to James for help.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen is deeply humiliated by the previous night’s events and can’t wait to get home and try and sort things out with Rob. Sid tries to quiz her about what she was doing at Harriet’s – she ruined his date for one thing – but seeing Karen’s distress he backs off.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Zara are really complimentary about Sid’s proposal but it’s a no – they can’t justify the extra expenditure. Sid is devastated. Valerie arrives at The Mill armed with an alarming array of gifts, but swears Jimmi to secrecy about her plans to resign.

Elsewhere, Rob and Karen clash horribly.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm