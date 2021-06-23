Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 23rd June

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 16.

As Harvey’s trial gets underway, Leanne enters the witness box – staring her tormentor in the eye will Leanne dare tell the truth? Sharon gives a damning report of Harvey’s violent nature and exploitation of vulnerable children.

Meanwhile, Carol wants out of Double Glammy but Daisy orders her to get out and sell. When a horrified Sean finds Carol unconscious on a bench, he calls a doctor. Sean confides in Eileen, she was right about Double Glammy, it’s destroyed Carol’s life and he needs to put things right.

Elsewhere, Steve urges Emma to ignore Tracy and follow her heart. Billy invites Todd to move in. Fiz is amused when Tyrone fails his motorbike test.

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Jamie receives a call from Home Farm. He’s alarmed and rushes off, frantic with worry. Rushing into Home Farm, Jamie is utterly horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim lifeless on the floor.

Meanwhile, Ben is thrown when Aaron tells him that he wants him, not Robert.

Elsewhere, Tracy’s anxiety increases.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Diane wants to leave the hospital immediately but Tony is adamant that they stay there until she gets help. Later, Diane worries when Tony leaves Eva alone with Scott. It’s emotional as Tony questions Diane – is she struggling with her mental health?

Meanwhile, Romeo is shocked to discover that Cher has tried to remove her birthmark but she refuses to go to hospital. Peri gives Cher stolen prescription painkillers.

A drunken Mercedes has been reckless throughout the day, accusing Sylver of not being bothered. She also shouts at Tony, accusing him of flaunting his newborn baby. When Cher arrives in hopes of making things right with Mercedes, she snaps at her. Later, Cher steals baby Eva from her pram.

Elsewhere, Walter tells Toby that one of his ex-con parishioners ‘Phillip Baker’ has been spotted with his “teenage daughter”. Toby freaks out as he tells Walter that ‘Philip’ is Cleo’s former abuser ‘Pete Buchanan’, and he doesn’t have a daughter.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Looking for adventure, Valerie finds herself in a magical place called Wonderland, but will she like what she finds?

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm