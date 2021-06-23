Music gameshow for ITV

There have been several music gameshows on ITV in the past, but this is the first to be produced in association with X Factor company, Syco Entertainment.

Following in the ratings battle of Keynotes, Name that Tune and My Kind of Music ITV turn to Walk The Line following the success of BBC One’s music format The Hit List. However it isn’t a ‘copy’ of any other show, it is simply taking the popular music genere and making a gameshow out of it.

Simon Cowell returns to ITV screens with the format offering musical variety acts a chance to win a life changing prize pot. But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough – the contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Music acts – be they soloists, duos, bands, or choirs – take to the stage to perform for the nation, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion – to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, with a high stake ‘stay or play’ moment at the end of each show. Each night, the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash out prize – will they take the money and leave the competition, or bet on their talents taking them further.

“I am thrilled to be working with Lifted Entertainment and ITV on this new project. We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win. Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize. It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV. I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before.” – Simon Cowell