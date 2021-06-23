Bliss Charity receives £6000 donation from Fabulosa

Bliss, the UK’s leading charity for babies born premature or sick, is delighted to have received a cheque for £6000 from the fragrance led lifestyle and cleaning brand, Fabulosa.

“We are so proud to be partnered with such an incredible charity. The exclusive Bliss range has been our top selling collection online this year, with each unit sold helping parents of premature & sick babies.” – Jen Sharpe, Fabulosa’s co-founder and Chief Fragrance Officer



Earlier this year, Bliss and Fabulosa formed a unique partnership, and Fabulosa developed three exclusive beautiful ‘baby-inspired’ concentrated disinfectant fragrances including ‘Little Violets’, ‘Baby Powder’ and ‘Chamomile Cuddles’.

Every time a Bliss product is purchased on the Fabulosa website, 25p is donated to Bliss.

“It has been wonderful partnering with Fabulosa this year and we are grateful for their generous donation to our charity. Our life-saving work wouldn’t be possible without Fabulosa and all of our corporate partners. Everything we do at Bliss is focused on giving babies born premature or sick the best chance of survival and quality of life, and every donation helps make this possible. Thank you to Fabulosa for choosing us as their charity partner and to all their customers for purchasing the Bliss products from their website” – Caroline Lee-Davey, Chief Executive of Bliss



Bliss exists to give every baby born premature or sick in the UK the best chance of survival and quality of life. The organisation champions for babies to have the right to receive the best care by supporting families, campaigning for change and supporting professionals, and enabling life-changing research.

Bliss was founded in 1979 by a group of concerned parents who discovered that no hospital had all the equipment nor the trained staff it needed to safely care for premature and sick babies. Determined to do something, these volunteers formed a charity to give vulnerable babies the care they deserve. 40 years later Bliss has grown into the leading UK charity for the 100,000 babies born needing neonatal care every year.

The exclusive Bliss fragrances are available to buy at www.myfabulosa.co.uk (RRP £1.15)

“Due to the popularity of the exclusive Bliss products, we are excited about expanding the Bliss range this year. Feedback from customers about the range has been excellent and we are proud to be supporting such a worthwhile cause. Working in partnership with the charity has helped raise awareness for the excellent work they do, and the way they have navigated through the pandemic to continue to care for sick babies has been remarkable.” – Adam Burnett, Fabulosa’s Group Marketing Director