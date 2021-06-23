BBC Broadcasting

More Design Masters for BBC One

June 23, 2021
James Ryder
Two more series of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr for BBC One.

The third and fourth series of the show will be hosted by TV presenter and comedian Alan Carr, who will be joined by former Editor-in-Chief of Elle Decoration magazine, Michelle Ogundehin. Michelle reprises her role as Head Judge and will enlist the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges each week.

The eight-part series, to be produced from DSP’s newly established regional office in Brighton, will see 10 talented, up-and-coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

“I absolutely love presenting Interior Design Masters and am so excited we’re coming back! Last year I found out what ‘ombre’ meant, along with understanding ‘the flow’ of a room, so who knows what interiors tips I’ll pick up from the next batch of designers!” – Alan Carr

The teams of blossoming designers will be confronted with a new commercial space to transform each week as they attempt to impress the judges. Series two challenges ranged from shops, offices, show homes and restaurants.

Working to tight deadlines, the teams will be put to the test throughout the competition as they’re judged on their creative skills as designers, as well as their ability to manage a project from the initial planning to execution. The designers will need to work together, to enable them to remain in the competition and have a chance of scooping the prize.

“It’s great to be back and I’m really looking forward to discovering even more untapped design talent for Interior Design Masters. The designers just get better and better, making it harder to find a reason to send them home each week!” – Series judge and interiors expert Michelle Ogundehin

