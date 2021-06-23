Scotland V Croatia breaks two STV Player records

The Match was the most-watched live event ever on the STV Player and gave the Scottish based streaming service its biggest viewing day of all time.

STV’s coverage of Scotland’s final Euro 2020 match against Croatia last night helped STV Player achieve its biggest viewing day of all time, with almost three quarters of a million streams (743,000).

“We’re thrilled to have broken two new records for STV Player, with Scotland v Croatia being the biggest-watched live event and yesterday being our biggest ever viewing day. We’re so proud of the national team and are delighted to have delivered a fantastic viewing performance for the match both on-air and on digital.” – Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV

The match itself drew 406,000 streams and became STV Player’s most-watched live event since its launch in 2009 – breaking the previous record that was set just last Friday when Scotland’s Euro 2020 clash with England was streamed 380,000 times.

On air, the Scotland v Croatia match also attracted a huge average audience of 1.6 million, with a peak of 1.718 million*. Friday’s goalless draw with England secured STV its highest peak audience since records began (1.938m).

STV delivered its own coverage for both games, which were presented by STV Sport’s Raman Bhardwaj, Sheelagh McLaren and Stefani Dailly. Last night’s game featured insight and analysis from Gordon Strachan, Stuart McCall, Kenny McLean and Gemma Fay.

ITV, the broadcaster on Channel 3 for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, have also been celebrating football ratings. ITV’s coverage of England’s final group game against the Czechs peaked with a live TV audience of 17.7million [across TV and all devices] watching Gareth Southgate’s side clinch top place in their group with a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic.

There were 5.3 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player last night for both final group stage games.

