BBC acquires The Watch

The BBC has acquired The Watch, a high-concept drama inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett.

The eight-part series will be available to watch on iPlayer, as a boxset, from Thursday 1st July and will be broadcast on BBC Two at a later date.

“The Watch may have a dystopian setting but it is a really fun, energetic and enjoyable watch – full of thrills, humour and memorable characters.” – Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC

The Watch follows an unlikely group, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the modern and inclusive series is inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett, including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hugill), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death (voiced by Wendell Pierce).

The cast for the series also includes Samuel Adewunmi as Carcer Dun, Bianca Simone Mannie as Wonse, Matt Berry as Wayne, a magical speaking sword, Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, James Fleet as The Archchancellor, Ingrid Oliver as Doctor Cruces, Ruth Madeley as Throat, Paul Kaye as Inigo Skimmer and Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Captain John Keel.

“We had so much fun making this weird, wild ride of show with such an exceptional cast and dedicated crew. We can’t wait for UK audiences to join our adorable gang on their adventures!” – Simon Allen, Lead Writer and Executive Producer

The Watch is an eight-part series BBC America original produced by BBC Studios and acquired for UK BBC from BBC Programme Acquisitions.