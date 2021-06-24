Pick of the Plots: Thursday 24th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 24.

Sonia is suspicious of Rocky when she learns that Kathy has ‘misplaced’ her purse. The news of a break in at Ruby’s house fuels her suspicions further.

Meanwhile, Kheerat faces the music with Suki as Vinny begs him to make the peace with their mum. After calling things off with Sharon, Kheerat finds Ben and makes an admission, leaving Ben feeling guilty.

Later, Kheerat goes to apologise to Suki but he quickly realises that she is crying.

Elsewhere, Bobby decides to come clean to Dana about his past. Chelsea flirts with Gray in a bid to get legal advice after she is arrested for being in possession of stolen goods.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.40pm and 8.05pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

As Wendy reminds Tracy about Frankie’s jabs, Tracy is uncomfortable at Wendy touching her baby. Later, Tracy struggles to contain her guilt.

Meanwhile, Dawn struggles to comprehend what has happened.

Elsewhere, Faith is determined to help Liv.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm or watch on ITV Hub now

The search is on for Eva as Cher places the baby next to a sleeping Mercedes. Goldie finds Sylver and tells him that she has a feeling that Mercedes has something to do with it.

Later, Peri is shocked to find Mercedes with baby Eva. Diane tells Tony that she doesn’t want Scott to live with them anymore.

Meanwhile, Walter urges Toby not to tell Cleo, believing she’s better off not knowing, but will he tell Cleo the truth?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen wants answers from Rob as he drops her off at the Campus. She doesn’t want to go elsewhere for sex but Rob is reluctant to discuss things with her.

Meanwhile, Daniel tries to suggest an alternative to Sid’s heart campaign idea but he doesn’t take it well. Bear and Daniel find themselves sharing their concerns about Sid’s mental state.

Elsewhere, Valerie arrives back in Letherbridge. Jimmi is amused when she shares her Wonderland dream/nightmare with him.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm