OTD: Heatwave causing dog issues

On this Day: June, 24th 1976.



The summer of 1976 was a hot one and on this day in ’76 ATV Today reported on how the heatwave had been having big effects on dogs and the hot weather had turned some savage.

Shots of dogs in the kennels at the Birmingham Dogs Home. Reporter Tony Maycock interviews John Goodhead, manager of the Birmingham Dogs Home on the issue and concerns. Goodhead notes that they have had calls from owners wanting them to put their dogs to sleep because of the heat and he goes on to advise how to look after a dog in the hot weather.