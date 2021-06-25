Pick of the Plots: Friday 25th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 25.

Iqra still feels bad that Kathy is taking the blame for Nyangi’s arrest and after a chat with Bobby where the subject of honesty in relationships comes up, she decides it’s time to clean.

Meanwhile, Sheree is incredulous that Chelsea seems indifferent about the events the day before. Chelsea explains that with Gray as her solicitor she will be fine, and she won’t need to pay if she keeps flirting with him.

Later, after going through her case, Chelsea asks Gray out for a drink.

Elsewhere, Karen puts Bernie’s odd behaviour down to sadness over her break-up.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.45pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

As Fiz continues to mock Tyrone, he reveals he’s booked them a mediation session. But when Fiz catches sight of his new ‘T&A’ tattoo, she reckons it’s just another example of his mid-life crisis.

Later, Tyrone finds a police officer at the door who informs him that Kirsty’s dead. In shock Tyrone turns to Fiz as they prepare to break the news to Ruby.

Meanwhile, Sharon tells Rita that she is scared for her life as she packs a bag. Rita offers to give her the £10k to help her start afresh.

Elsewhere, Daisy suggests to Jenny that she take out a loan and they buy the pub together. Reliant on the income, Daisy tries to convince Daniel not to – at Sean’s request – write an exposé on Double Glammy.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Jealous Meena is starting to see Jacob as an obstacle to her and David’s happiness.

Meanwhile, Faith can’t open up to Chas about the pain she has been experiencing.

Elsewhere, Tracy breaks down.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Scott agrees to move out but worries that Tony is enabling Diane’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, concerned Romeo tells Sylver that Cher is obsessing over her social media again, and that she did some serious damage because of the comments.

Elsewhere, Celeste is looking for jobs in family law but is downbeat about the fact that she doesn’t have any of the required qualifications.

Also, Toby is wondering what his next course of action is now Pete is back.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm