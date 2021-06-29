It’s Chocolate Week for the pros

Let them eat cake… or several other tasty treats.

Hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, the toughest Bake Off on TV continues, as teams of pastry chefs from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses compete to be crowned best patisserie team in Britain. The teams face testing challenges judged by world-class patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

In this episode, Liam and Tom usher the remaining four teams from this heat into Chocolate Week, where nothing less than chocolate mastery will do. The judges set a secret challenge to get the teams started. The teams have no idea what will be asked of them, and must rely on their patisserie skills and knowledge to create a sharing dessert that showcases chocolate and also a favourite ingredient of judge Cherish, whose expectations will be higher than ever!

For the showpiece challenge, the teams must construct horrifying chocolate showpieces, along with 48 chocolates and including a moving part, inspired by a house-of-horrors theme… all in just five hours. Who will conquer chocolate to create freakish works of patisserie prowess and move forward to the next heat, and who will have to leave the competition?

Bake Off: The Professionals, Channel 4, 8 pm