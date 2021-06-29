Sky Documentaries to air European Super League documentary

Sky Documentaries is to look at one of the most memorable sagas in recent footballing history, the rise and rapid fall of the ESL.

“The announcement and disbanding of the European Super League became one of the most volatile 72 hours in football history. Football fans and non-fans alike debated, protested and trended this game-changing decision around the world before watching its rapid collapse.

“When Fulwell pitched us the film as a high stakes thriller with exclusive access from inside the story, we knew this would be a brilliant fit for Sky Documentaries”. – Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual Commissioning at Sky

In the 72 hours between its announcement and subsequent collapse, the ESL dominated the headlines with reactions from national governments, football’s governing bodies, other clubs, players, managers, pundits and fans.

Sky Documentaries has commissioned a 90-minute documentary from Fulwell Films on the dramatic days surrounding the announcement in April 2021.

Mixing archive footage with first hand interviews, the film will tell the story of the ESL with an exclusive inside look at the events and decisions that led to the landmark announcement as well as recent footballing history to give context to its inception.

With contributions from figures from the 12 founding clubs, global footballing leagues and federations, players and fans themselves.

“The story of the European Super League gripped the world and you didn’t have to be a football fan to understand its significance and what it meant to the sport, clubs and fans across the globe. We’re excited to hear first-hand from those involved to learn about the stories behind the headlines and bring this truly fascinating tale to life.”-Richard Thompson, Head of Music & Sport – Features and Series at Fulwell 73

The documentary will air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW this later year.