ITV look into the world of Extraordinary Twins with Sheridan Smith

This two-part documentary for ITV explores the amazing world of conjoined twins.

The episodes discover how families cope with the extraordinary circumstance of being parents to the rarest of babies – one out of every 200,000 live births. Narrated by Sheridan Smith, this documentary features three-year-old twins Callie and Carter from Idaho, who are fused from the chest down with two legs between them, and whose parents Nick and Chelsea Torres only have a few months left to decide whether to opt for separation.

They meet still-conjoined and now separated twins on their quest to make the best decision for their children. Cameras follow the work of leading British doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital as they try to separate conjoined twins over four nail-biting operations. And the programme explores the extraordinary lives of the twins still joined together around the world, including Krista and Tatiana who share so much of their brains they can see out of each other’s eyes.

With parents facing impossible decisions over whether t go for separation surgery, this documentary goes up close with the twins to discover what their unique relationships are like with their siblings – and how the dynamic works once they are no longer conjoined.

In the first episode Nick and Chelsea face an impossible decision – to keep Callie and Carter joined at the sternum together – or to separate them by putting them through complex surgery with the risk of losing one or both girls. Surgery will mean sharing out vital organs as well as having one leg each.

To help them make their decision, the family head on an emotional journey to meet other conjoined twins and their parents. Chelsea also has a fear that if they don’t separate their twins, when they are older Callie and Carter may come to resent them. The family travels to California to meet Art and Aida who faced the same dilemma but opted for separation despite the risks in a bid to give their twins – now six – a more independent life.

Ideally twins are separated below the age of two but conjoined twins have been separated at four years old. As Callie and Carter approach this birthday, time is running out for Nick and Chelsea to decide which way to turn.

Fatma and Omer from Turkey have 17 month old twins, called Yigit and Derman, who are joined at the head – known as craniopagus twins. With the help of a charity Gemini Untwined – set up by their surgeons – to pay for the million pound treatment, they’ve brought Yigit and Derman to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London – one of the very few hospitals in the world with the skill to separate them.

Over the last 15 years they have successfully separated three sets of craniopagus twins. These are the rarest type of conjoined twins – only five percent are linked in this way. Craniofacial surgeon Professor David Dunaway and Paediatric Neurosurgeon Mr Owase Jeelani and their large team will need four complex and risky operations to complete the separation which will be spread over a period of nearly two months.

After one simpler operation, once Fatma and Omer hand over their twins to start the complicated surgery where the boys’ shared blood vessels and brain interface must be separated, there will be no turning back.

Extraordinary Twins, ITV, STV and UTV, 9 pm