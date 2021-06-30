Hollyoaks: IRL turns to teenage drug dealing

This edition of Hollyoaks In Real Life is entitled Trapped As A Teenage Drug Dealer.

“County lines is something that almost always involves vulnerable young people who are victims of criminal grooming.”

In this episode, Josh Connolly tells his story of being a drug dealer at young age, and talks to Hollyoaks actor Billy Price, who was recently involved in a County Lines storyline. In this Hollyoaks:IRL episode, Billy (character Sid Sumner), who was involved in one of the shows biggest storylines of last year, which centred around the issue of County Lines and child exploitation, meets with Josh Connolly, who talks about his own personal experiences with being involved in a county lines run at a young age.

Talking about seeing parallels in the Hollyoaks storyline and his own experiences, Josh says;

“I remember sitting and watching the hour-long episode, particularly when they travelled on the train. The roller coaster of emotions that they went through was like really relatable you know. That kind of wanting to get out, but at certain moments getting caught up in it all and almost enjoying it. It genuinely made me realise how serious it was for me.”

In the third instalment of the five-part series, Josh talks to Billy about his escape from the drug-dealing world, and how it turned his life around and cemented his future as a mental health campaigner.

Talking to viewers who may be in a similar situation, Josh says “I know that when I was in it, I did not see another path, I did not see another journey in life. You can learn and grow and become a human being that can be of value to the world. My life has been proof that this doesn’t have to be a life sentence. My life has been proof that there’s always hope.”

