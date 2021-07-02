EastEnders to continue premiering episodes on iPlayer during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

EastEnders is extending its box set releases.

The serial has been releasing its four weekly instalments on iPlayer every Monday since the start of Euro 2020 so that “viewers can get their Albert Square fix whenever suits.”

While it was assumed that the box set release of new episodes was to just be a Euros thing, the Beeb have confirmed that the soap will continue to premiere on iPlayer every Monday at 6am until the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 8th.

“We’re glad that the audience has enjoyed getting ahead of the game – keeping up with Albert Square on iPlayer whilst enjoying the Euros, so we’re carrying on releasing the week’s episodes on Monday throughout Tokyo 2020. “There’s enough happening in Walford this summer to keep everyone on the edge of their seats and we’re thrilled audiences won’t need to miss out on anything – starting with the match this Saturday!” – Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders

Official viewing data supplied by BARB saw no episode of the serial make BBC1’s top 15 for w/e 20 June despite the boxsets being a way to mitigate the effects of irregular scheduling.

The soap recently fell to a historic low of just 1.4m viewers after it was shunted to BBC2 due to Wimbledon coverage.