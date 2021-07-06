Emily Burnett signs up for Hollyoaks role

The former BBC star is heading to Channel 4.

Emily Burnett, best known for her BAFTA Award-winning role as Charlie in CBBC series Dumping Ground is joining the cast of Hollyoaks as ‘Olivia’.

The actress will make her first appearance in Hollyoaks on Wednesday the 8th September on E4 and again on Channel 4 on the 9th September.

The character’s arrival in the village on the arm of the returning Prince looks set to cause a stir amongst the close-knit McQueen clan.

With her self-assuredness and love for the finer things in life she knows what she wants and how to get it. But with a new role at Hollyoaks High on the horizon, how far will she go…

“I am so excited to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks. Especially working with Malique and Chelsee- and getting to (hopefully) be a member of the legendary McQueen family. What to expect from Olivia? Well, she’s classy, very sassy and knows exactly what she wants. she is probably someone you don’t want to get on the wrong side of- but I think she has a good heart deep down- especially when it comes to Prince. I can’t wait for everyone to meet her in September.”

Burnett has also appeared on So Awkward, The Dumping Ground, Survival Files and Doctors.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4