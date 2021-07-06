Barnardo’s event at Lambeth Palace Garden sees Royal fashion designer sit for Royal sculptor

Last night (Monday July 5th), two Royal favourites joined forces for an exclusive evening for Barnardo’s, to raise awareness of the critical services the charity delivers for vulnerable children and young people.

“I’m delighted to be able to support Barnardo’s to help them promote their vital work and I’m looking forward to sitting for Frances Segelman in such a wonderful garden setting.” – Bruce Oldfield OBE, Vice President, Barnardo’s

During the evening, sculptor Frances Segelman, who has crafted likenesses of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, ‘live-sculpted’ a bust of Bruce Oldfield OBE, the favourite fashion designer of Diana, Princess of Wales, at Lambeth Palace Gardens.

Guests and Barnardo’s service users watched as Frances Segelman, who is also known as Lady Petchy, sculpted Bruce Oldfield using clay.

During the live Q&A session, hosted by former BBC Arts Correspondent Brenda Emmanus, guests had the opportunity to speak to the artist and her subject about the creative process.

The attendees were also free to explore the gardens while being entertained by the Korros Ensemble, and find out more about Barnardo’s Positive Futures Appeal.

Bruce Oldfield, who was supported by Barnardo’s as a child, was the favourite fashion designer of Diana, Princess of Wales who was President of the leading children’s charity for 12 years. He now creates couture pieces for the Duchess of Cornwall, Barnardo’s Royal Patron.

Frances Segelman is a self-taught sculptor who is well-known for her busts of royalty and celebrity personalities and has sculpted The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

The ‘live-sculpting’ evening was Barnardo’s first event since the pandemic to raise awareness of its Positive Futures appeal, which includes services for children in the care system and young people who have left care and are starting to live independently.

“I had the idea of creating this unique event to give Barnardo’s supporters the opportunity to enjoy an evening of art, culture and the unfolding of a fascinating story. I am especially excited to sculpt Barnardo’s Vice President, the exceptionally talented designer Bruce Oldfield. How wonderful that Lambeth Palace has enabled us to host this live sculpting event in such a breath-taking and historic setting.” – Frances Segelman

Last year 358,800 children, young people and parents were supported by Barnardo’s through more than 800 services across the UK, such as young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents, training and skills or parenting classes.

Image by Sophie Dunne