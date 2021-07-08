Al Murray to ask ‘Why Do the Brits Win Every War?’ for Sky History

A+E Networks UK has commissioned Avalon to produce a history series authored and presented by Al Murray.

Following on from the success of Murray’s previous appearance on the channel in Why Does Everyone Hate the English?, the new six part series Al Murray: Why Do the Brits Win Every War? will broadcast on Sky HISTORY in autumn 2021.

“Barely a day goes by in the UK without someone mentioning one war or another, so Sky HISTORY has asked me, with the help of some of the country’s friends – who used to be our enemies – to take a look at the trail of victory and defeat that leads us to the present day.” Al Murray

The Avalon production Why Does Everyone Hate the English?, remains the best-performing UK commission to air on the channel, rating 248% above slot average during its premiere run and winning the Broadcast Digital Award for Gamechanger Programme of the Year 2019.

Together with his alter ego The Pub Landlord and joined by comedians and personalities from each country he visits, Al will be attempting to unpick the Great British psyche in a bid to understand whether we are helped or hindered by our illustrious military past and how our regular harking back to Britain’s glory days is viewed by our near neighbours and so-called ‘allies’.

In each episode Al will tackle Britain’s relations with a different one-time military adversary, ranging from France and Germany to those who have occupied Britain at various points before being unceremoniously ejected, such as the Romans and Vikings, finishing with that fairest of all fair-weather friends, the Americans.

Famous for his multi-award-winning comedy creation ‘The Pub Landlord’, Al Murray studied history at Oxford University, has presented several successful history television programmes and co-hosts the hugely popular WW2 history podcast: We Have Ways of Making You Talk.

As The Pub Landlord put it: “This country is currently undefeated World War Champions of the World, fighting at all weights. We have a proud track record of defeating all comers, why we even had a war against the French that lasted One Hundred Years, the Hundred Year’s War, and the reason it lasted a century is we were enjoying winning it so much we spun it out for the full ton. The Germans had two cracks at the world title, which you have to respect, but they came up short. The Americans think they defeated us, whereas what we were actually doing was dropping them before they became too much trouble: and look at what an excellent decision that was. A victory no doubt, whichever way you look at it.”

If history is written by the victors, it will be interesting to see what makes the final edit of what promises to be a highly entertaining new series for Sky HISTORY.