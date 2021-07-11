This week in Pobol y Cwm Sara accepts that she has no other option but to flee Cwmderi

The latest goings on in S4C’s Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd…

Things aren’t looking good for Garry as all the evidence points towards him as the shooter. Meanwhile, Colin and Britt worry for Aaron as he blames himself for Garry’s arrest.

Daf returns to Cwmderi to silence Sara and make sure that she regrets ever mentioning his name to the police. While Sara’s life’s in danger, Britt feels betrayed as Aaron confesses his part in selling Dylan’s drugs to DI Wilkinson.

As Sara attempts to carry on with life as normal, Garry warns her that she’s not safe in Cwmderi. While Garry himself contemplates fleeing, Mathew finally learns the truth about the acid attack.

As Sara accepts that she has no other option but to flee Cwmderi, she and Jason must make a tough decision regarding Ifan’s future. Meanwhile, Aled hears the rumours of Dylan’s life as a drug dealer which raises questions about his past.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles

Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

Sian is worried about Caitlin, but luckily and by sheer coincidence she finds her and gets the chance to pass on some unexpected good news to her.

Things go from bad to worse at the Iard as Iolo walks out, but Anest manages to save the day and restore her relationship with her father. Unfortunately, her relationship with her mother is a completely different matter.

Things are looking good for Mathew’s first day back at school, but despite his efforts it’s all too much for him and his need for the tablets grows. With Jason’s help, Gwenno manages to have a short conversation with Anest, and even though the situation is still very painful, they both take a small step towards reconciliation.

An unsuspecting visitor creates havoc outside the garage, which could possibly jeopardize the sale of the area.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles

Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles



BBC Scotland’s River City is currently off-air for the summer.