S4C are heading to the coast all week

Celebrating Wales and its great beaches on S4C

Get ready for a trip to the seaside. For an entire week, S4C will be offering a feast of fascinating programmes celebrating the very best of Wales’s beaches. Between 12-17 July, through documentaries, current affairs and entertainment, the channel will take a look at some of Wales’s most beautiful beaches, and one of them will be a location for a very special live edition of Priodas Pum Mil (£5k Wedding).

Throughout the week, from Monday to Friday the series Glannau Cymru o’r Awyr (Wales’s Coast from the Air) will give S4C viewers a bird’s eye view of beautiful beaches as it travels to various parts of the coast; from the Severn bridges to North East Wales. The whole amazing journey will be available to view continuously on Saturday 17 July at 9.30am.

A variety of the channel’s regular programmes will be getting into the spirit of the maritime week also as Prynhawn Da and Heno broadcast from Llanelli beach while there will be seaside-themed items on Garddio a Mwy (Gardening and More).

Welsh Beaches Week on S4C is being sponsored by Visit Wales.