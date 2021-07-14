Sky confirms reboot of Never Mind the Buzzcocks

The pay TV broadcaster has greenlit a new series of the panel show – six years after it was dropped by the Beeb.

Sky has confirmed that it has commissioned a new series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

The renowned music themed comedy show will return to our screens as an 8 x 45’ series, plus a one-off Christmas special, with brand new host Greg Davies (pictured on Taskmaster).

“I have always loved Never Mind the Buzzcocks and am thrilled to be the new host on Sky. We have brilliant comedic talent on the team and plenty of exciting musical guests will be joining us. All that being said, I’m so sure that no one reads these press quotes in their entirety that I’m going to finish by listing types of bread: rye, sourdough, sliced white. Oh, and cob.” – Greg Davies

The Sky Original will air this autumn on Sky and streaming service NOW and is produced by Talkback, the production company behind all previous series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Returning to the show, Noel Fielding will be a team captain opposite Daisy May Cooper, with Jamali Maddix featuring as a regular guest. Each week the core talent will be joined by some well-known faces from the worlds of music and comedy to compete against each other.

Viewers can expect the unpredictability of the original series, with some of the best known and loved rounds remaining, alongside some new surprises thrown in along the way.

“Buzzcocks is one of those truly iconic shows and to be bringing it back with Greg Davies at the helm, alongside Daisy May Cooper, Noel Fielding and Jamali Maddix is a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.” – Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Entertainment for Sky

Kate Edmunds, Talkback’s Director of Programmes, said the production company is “over the moon” to be getting the show back on air.

BBC Two aired 28 series of Never Mind The Buzzcocks between 1996 and 2015. The show was hosted by Mark Lamarr until December 2005, Simon Amstell between 2006-2008, and a series of guest presenters between 2009-2014.

The panel gameshow – named in tribute to the Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks album – suffered a ratings slump following Amstell’s withdrawal as host.

Rhod Gilbert presented the final series for the Beeb, however the return to a permanent host failed to increase ratings, prompting the BBC to pull the plug on the show to “make room for new formats”.

Phill Jupitus was a team captain on all 28 series, with Sean Hughes, Bill Bailey and Noel Fielding fulfilling the role on the opposing team.